Insider Buying: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Buys 3,291 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 3,291 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,566.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alvin Gerald Libin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 3,677 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,418.15.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 1,300 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 4,814 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,798.60.

On Thursday, August 26th, Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 1,193 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $22,643.14.

On Monday, August 23rd, Alvin Gerald Libin bought 3,376 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $58,843.68.

On Friday, August 20th, Alvin Gerald Libin bought 11,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $186,560.00.

Shares of NYSE REPX traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,718. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REPX shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,390,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,368,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,796,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1,157.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 144,827 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,912,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

