Insider Buying: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Major Shareholder Purchases 36,194 Shares of Stock

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp purchased 36,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $176,264.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Commodore Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 126,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $608,580.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,676. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $161.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

STSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

