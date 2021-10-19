Insider Buying: Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Buys 6 Shares of Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court bought 6 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,338 ($30.55) per share, for a total transaction of £140.28 ($183.28).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Martin Court purchased 6 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.71) per share, for a total transaction of £150.24 ($196.29).

Shares of Victrex stock opened at GBX 2,350 ($30.70) on Tuesday. Victrex plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 38.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,522 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,494.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VCT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,870 ($24.43) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victrex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,721.25 ($35.55).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

