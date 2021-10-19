Insider Buying: Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Director James Huang bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WINT stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,406. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $7.53.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.93). As a group, research analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.