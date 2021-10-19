Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Sells 2,963 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $17.69. 692,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,210. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

