Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $2,165,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul V. Walsh, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,380,291.88.

Shares of ALGM stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,769. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALGM shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,755,000 after acquiring an additional 449,406 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $1,538,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 174.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 89.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.