Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $2,165,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Paul V. Walsh, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,380,291.88.
Shares of ALGM stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,769. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ALGM shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,755,000 after acquiring an additional 449,406 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $1,538,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 174.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 89.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
