Insider Selling: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CFO Sells 7,229 Shares of Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 7,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $400,775.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter S. Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Peter S. Garcia sold 1,426 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $114,693.18.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Peter S. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $662,300.00.

ALXO traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.15. 6,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 3.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average of $63.28. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,911,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,381,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $985,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALXO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.57.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

