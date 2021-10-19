Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Sells 307,369 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Joshua Harris sold 75,706 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $5,116,211.48.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Joshua Harris sold 51,516 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $3,392,843.76.

On Thursday, October 7th, Joshua Harris sold 78,261 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $4,989,921.36.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Joshua Harris sold 74,979 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $4,576,718.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Joshua Harris sold 96,573 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $5,947,931.07.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Joshua Harris sold 64,709 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,002,251.65.

On Monday, September 27th, Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $7,950,100.60.

On Friday, September 24th, Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,997,078.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,640,729.20.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Joshua Harris sold 60,871 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $3,723,479.07.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,833,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

