Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $154,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Robert L. Borden also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $137,600.00.
NYSE ATH traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,494,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,234. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $84.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.61.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 535.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after acquiring an additional 150,839 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.
