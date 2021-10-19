Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $154,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert L. Borden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $137,600.00.

NYSE ATH traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,494,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,234. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $84.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 535.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after acquiring an additional 150,839 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

