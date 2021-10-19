Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,332,333.35.

On Monday, August 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $158.83. The stock had a trading volume of 912,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,049. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.93 and a twelve month high of $168.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $686,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

