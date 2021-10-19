Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells 87,649 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total value of $23,988,654.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total value of $5,157,856.16.

On Friday, September 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $507,102.25.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 42,160 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $11,336,824.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $2,659,774.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $12.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,709,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542,438. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.10. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

