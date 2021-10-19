Insider Selling: Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director William John Clarke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,132.

CGP stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.00. 17,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,809. Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.40 and a 52-week high of C$6.50. The stock has a market cap of C$146.54 million and a P/E ratio of -19.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.95.

Get Cornerstone Capital Resources alerts:

About Cornerstone Capital Resources

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.