Insider Selling: Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director William John Clarke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,132.
CGP stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.00. 17,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,809. Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.40 and a 52-week high of C$6.50. The stock has a market cap of C$146.54 million and a P/E ratio of -19.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.95.
About Cornerstone Capital Resources
See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.