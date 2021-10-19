Insider Selling: EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Boris Shnayder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00.

EPAM traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $634.16. 187,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $305.83 and a one year high of $648.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $611.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.64.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $571.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

