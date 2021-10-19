Insider Selling: Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) CEO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $4,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,566. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVH. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

