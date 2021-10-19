Insider Selling: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Sells 982 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FDS traded up $6.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $422.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,362. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $422.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $383.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.