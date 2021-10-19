Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Sells 1,242 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $29,447.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32.

NASDAQ LNTH traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,609. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -56.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $28.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 45.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth $86,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

