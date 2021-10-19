Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $1,316,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MRVL traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.85. 7,364,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,377,678. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.35, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

