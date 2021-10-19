Insider Selling: MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Director Sells 4,641 Shares of Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MCFT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.55. 81,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,377. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $155.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 16.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

