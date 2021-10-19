Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 3,719 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,719 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,023,022.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total value of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $5.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.83. The company had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,141. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.75 and a fifty-two week high of $288.54.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 37.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,670,000 after buying an additional 833,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,920,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Morningstar by 16.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,256,000 after buying an additional 65,628 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 59.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after buying an additional 165,736 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,260,000. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

