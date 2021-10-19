Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells 1,183 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $201,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total value of $271,309.22.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total value of $332,459.82.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.48. 115,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,442,638. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.15. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.62.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Novavax by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Novavax by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Novavax by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVAX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

