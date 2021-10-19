Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Sells 13,241 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $1,130,516.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OPRX traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $88.95. 13,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,903. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.17. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.58 and a beta of 0.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

