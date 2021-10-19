Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Sells 13,241 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $1,130,516.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ OPRX traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $88.95. 13,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,903. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.17. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.58 and a beta of 0.66.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.