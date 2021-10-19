Insider Selling: Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CAO Sells 18,088 Shares of Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CAO Nancy A. Gray sold 18,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $168,399.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PMBC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. 149,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,909. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $210.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMBC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $4,444,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 576.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 491,461 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 169,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 85,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 82,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is a holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through Commercial Banking, which focuses in small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, various types of commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.