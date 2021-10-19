Insider Selling: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Sells 8,119 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $820,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PNFP stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,190. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average of $91.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $103.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

