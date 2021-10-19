Insider Selling: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Sells 36,500 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,683,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $103.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.

