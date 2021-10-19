Insider Selling: Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Relay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.61. 396,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,794. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,548 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,050,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,131,000 after acquiring an additional 741,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after acquiring an additional 731,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,640,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,633,000 after acquiring an additional 709,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RLAY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.