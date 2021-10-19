Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ROKU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.45. 4,765,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.03 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.52 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 42.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Roku by 6.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Roku by 449.1% in the second quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

