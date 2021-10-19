Insider Selling: Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $659,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Seer stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.22. 236,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,516. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.52. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEER. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Seer by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after buying an additional 147,023 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Seer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 214,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Seer by 103,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Seer by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,942,000 after buying an additional 230,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEER. Cowen began coverage on Seer in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

