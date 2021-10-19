Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells 49,090 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total value of $16,359,242.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total transaction of $31,497,767.42.

On Thursday, August 26th, Benoit Dageville sold 49,092 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $14,874,385.08.

On Friday, August 13th, Benoit Dageville sold 85,909 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.08, for a total transaction of $24,748,664.72.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Benoit Dageville sold 36,619 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $10,070,225.00.

SNOW traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,776. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $304.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.66. The company has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.39. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.60.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

