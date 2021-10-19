Insider Selling: Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) CEO Sells 3,063 Shares of Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 3,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $18,071.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS:SOTK traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. 70,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,542. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.71 million, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.12. Sono-Tek Co. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOTK. TheStreet upgraded Sono-Tek from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sono-Tek stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Sono-Tek at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

