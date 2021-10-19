Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CEO Sells 1,050,000 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CEO Jude Bricker sold 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $32,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $31.41. 1,953,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,602. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.68.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

