Insider Selling: Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Insider Sells 2,304 Shares of Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 132.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,106 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2,266.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 736,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after buying an additional 705,014 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 201.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 999,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,526,000 after buying an additional 668,420 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth $25,030,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,702,000 after buying an additional 445,722 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

