Insider Selling: Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Insider Sells 2,304 Shares of Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
TDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
