Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $406,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.02. 511,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,120. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.69.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOVE shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,826,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Lovesac by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Lovesac by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Lovesac by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

