Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells 2,388 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $150,945.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vijaya Gadde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $142,945.68.

On Monday, August 16th, Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $933,315.00.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $66.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,480,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,502,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.66 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.40.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Twitter by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 28.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,297 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,954 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Twitter by 55.6% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 206,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 73,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

