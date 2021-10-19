Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CFO Sells 2,651 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total value of $586,056.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WINA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.79. 71 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.21. The stock has a market cap of $794.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.82. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $225.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $7.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.53%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WINA. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in Winmark by 44.7% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 198,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,063,000 after purchasing an additional 61,366 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Winmark by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 372,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,459,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Winmark by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 385,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Winmark during the second quarter worth $3,055,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Winmark by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,995,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

