Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Sells 4,095 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.27. 1,158,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,930. The company has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,540.30 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $201.62 and a one year high of $282.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.