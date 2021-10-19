Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Sells 5,889 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,596,449.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robynne Sisco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workday alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,604,604.69.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $277.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,930. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.62 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,540.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.09 and its 200 day moving average is $245.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,630,000 after buying an additional 267,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,903 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after purchasing an additional 188,937 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.