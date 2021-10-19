Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells 630 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.55, for a total value of $168,556.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Harry Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,459 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $664,151.31.

On Monday, August 30th, Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00.

Shares of WDAY traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.27. 1,158,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,930. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.62 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.09 and its 200-day moving average is $245.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,540.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. DA Davidson began coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Workday by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Workday by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Workday by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

