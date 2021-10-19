Insights Network Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 77.8% higher against the dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $20.50 million and $756,795.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,751,548 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

