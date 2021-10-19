Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Shares Up 0.6%

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.21 and last traded at $30.98. 3,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 12,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50.

