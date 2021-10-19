Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.17% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $483,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $247.76 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $264.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.82.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.