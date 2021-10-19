Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.07 and last traded at $38.12. Approximately 1,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 99,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.52.

The stock has a market cap of $739.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $160.74 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.77%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

In other Insteel Industries news, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $47,222.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H O. Woltz III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,531 shares of company stock valued at $648,718. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

