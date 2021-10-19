InsurAce (INSUR) Price Hits $1.61 on Major Exchanges

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $18.16 million and $2.21 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00002510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00064435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00068405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00098125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,168.97 or 0.99933439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,849.36 or 0.05994799 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00020839 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

