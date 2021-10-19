Insured Finance Price Reaches $0.0638 on Top Exchanges (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $15,022.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0638 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00064604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00068769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00097943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,040.22 or 1.00235936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.22 or 0.05979417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

