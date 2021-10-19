INT (INT) Price Down 6% Over Last Week

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last seven days, INT has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One INT coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a total market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.02 or 0.00244718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00040625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.64 or 0.00189573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00088915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INT is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

