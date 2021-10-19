Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.27% of Integer worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Integer by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Integer by 1,798.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $101.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $312.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Integer news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $99,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,663.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,670. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITGR. Argus upped their price target on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

