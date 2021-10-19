Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $1,431,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,439,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,439,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $1,363,200.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,285,800.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,276,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $1,298,400.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $1,293,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,250,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $1,203,200.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.98. 23,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,132. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.36.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 103,631 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

