Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 17,786 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,337,441.73.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,329,712.66.

On Monday, October 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,337,070.27.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $1,266,864.33.

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $1,193,315.25.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $1,185,700.32.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $1,206,009.82.

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,259 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $1,182,635.43.

On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,161,741.15.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,108,643.20.

IBKR traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,132. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.