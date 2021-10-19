Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Shares of IBKR traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.73. The stock had a trading volume of 905,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,413. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $1,223,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,056,606.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,004,973 shares of company stock worth $64,493,033. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 151.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,151 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $26,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

