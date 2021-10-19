Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $131.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.84 and a 200-day moving average of $117.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $253,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,182 shares of company stock valued at $14,239,990 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $575,744,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $447,802,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,822 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

