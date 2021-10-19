InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

IHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,875 ($63.69).

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 4,988 ($65.17) on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,697 ($48.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,235.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,693.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,862.76.

In other news, insider Daniela Barone Soares purchased 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, for a total transaction of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

